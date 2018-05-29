Share:

PESHAWAR : Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly met for just 15 minutes on the last day of its constitutional term which ended on Monday.

In the house of 124, only 15 lawmakers attended the last meeting of the provincial assembly, which a day earlier endorsed the historic 31st Constitutional Amendment aiming at merging the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas with the KP by 92-7 votes.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, the KP Assembly met with the panel of Chairman Mehmood Jan in the chair, because of the absence of the Speaker Asad Qaiser. The formal proceedings of the assembly began 45 minutes late from its scheduled time and lasted for only 15 minutes. The chair directed for ringing the bells for three times with intervals but no member came to the house after PPP MPA Ziaullah Afridi pointed out the lack of quorum.

In the closing remarks, the chairman wished that may those come back to the house next time who love and are sincere with Pakistan and KP. Moreover, he also wished for the well-being of the country and the nation. Meanwhile, Mehmood Jan read out the order of Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra about the completion of constitutional term of KP Assembly and declared the house prorogued.

This sudden announcement perturbed PTI MPA Shaukat Yousafzai who had come with an already written speech for the final day on the assembly term; however, he did not get a chance to make it. He, later, on the premises of the house tore up the speech and threw up the same in the air. The legislators later enjoyed making ‘selfies’ in and outside of the Assembly building.