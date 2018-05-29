Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during Ramazan crackdown sealed two factories on Monday and wasted 3000 litres of fake cold drinks seized in the operation.

A press release issued by the authority stated that in a crackdown carried out at midnight in Pabbi area of Nowshera, two factories were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards.

It was added that a cold drinks company, producing all kinds of international brands was raided where employees were caught red-handed producing fake brands of multinational companies.

"The company under section 25 and 26 referring to miss labeling and miss branding was sealed and more than three thousand litres of fake drinks were seized and discarded, it was added.

It further said that a bubble-gum factory situated in the same area was also sealed over poor sanitation and hygiene conditions. On the other hand, Swat team discarded more than 500 kilograms of sweets and syrup from a bakery in a crackdown carried out Mingora Bazaar.

Similarly, an ice factory was sealed at Dera Ismail Khan over non-compliance with food safety standards. It was added that the factory was earlier warned about poor sanitation and hygiene conditions but it did nothing to improve the sanitation.