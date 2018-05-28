Share:

Last year major cities in Pakistan plunged into prolonged darkness due to electricity load shedding during Sehri and Iftar hours in Ramazan.

According to reports, no load shedding was supposed to take place during sehri and iftar hours. Despite the promises, most areas in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities around the country witnessed the worst form of load shedding during last year’s Ramazan.

Government should fix this problem as soon as possible as Ramazan is just around the corner and heatstroke is a major concern.

Hence, strong measures must be taken to prevent line losses and reserve enough energy for residential and commercial needs.

KOMAL JAVAID MALIK,

Karachi, May 6.