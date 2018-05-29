Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas Monday said that Pakistan cricket team’s memorable victory at Lord’s is a sign that the team is well on path on re-establishing its name as a talented and winning combination Test side.

“The young Pakistani team produced a wonderful display of skills and technique at historic Lord’s ground and produced an impressive result in the first test of two match series,” he said and added: “Playing on English conditions is not easy especially when our team is playing most of its Test matches of the home series at UAE where the conditions are quite different from England.”

Former ICC president said that the superb performance of Pakistan team has strengthened the claim that the team is in the process of making ‘a winning combination Test side’.

He lauded the hard work and commitment of young bowlers M Abbas, M Aamir and Hassan Ali and said they underlined their talent with a rousing display of quality pace bowling and shattered the English batting line. “This win will be long remembered in cricket history and it has given a new identity to Pakistan cricket team, which comprises youthful players,” said the former batting icon.

Zaheer said Test cricket is the most difficult format of cricket and is a test of skills and technique of payers and it helps in assessing players’ potential in the game. “After playing a lot of T20 and one-day international matches, Pakistan team proved all pre-match ratings wrong that it is under strength or not capable of beating the English side. “Our bowlers added fire in our pace battery and our batsmen also played with responsibility which is also a good sign,” he said.

Zaheer, who is also known Asian Bradman, urged Pakistan team members not feel complacent from the first Test big win over English side and to show consistency in the next Test match to win the series at English soil. “Beating England in its own backyard is never an easy task but the undying spirit and extraordinary performance of our players made the impossible possible,” he added.

He congratulated Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad for keeping the team united and motivated to achieve a difficult task with the help of collective efforts and sheer hard work. “Pakistan batting order has new faces, who will take time to adjust in the side and also pointed out that Faheem Asrhaf and Shadab Khan are blending as all-rounders, whose presence will be a big advantage for the team.”

“In Test cricket, reliance on a bunch of players is not wise, as it is always about team effort and demands the best of every player and in the given circumstances, all the team members have the same will and commitment in their mind,” said Zaheer Abbas, who also appreciated the discipline of the team and hope they would maintain it to register more and more victories in future.