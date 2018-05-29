Share:

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a record 1.2 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine that was shipped from Myanmar hidden in tea packets, the latest huge drugs haul in Southeast Asia. Six people were arrested after the drugs were found during an operation by customs officers on May 22 at Port Klang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. The stash was worth 71 million ringgit ($18 million) and had been shipped in a container from Yangon in Myanmar, said Customs director-general Subromaniam Tholasy.