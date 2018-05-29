Share:

KARACHI - A man killed his wife for honour within the remits of Shah Latif police station on Monday.

The incident took place in Madina Colony, Quaidabad where accused Raheel killed his 28-year-old wife Anisa over a family dispute. Police said that the accused himself sustain injures during scuffle was trying to escape when he realised his wife death while residents of the areas gathered at the crime scene following the hue and cry immediately caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

The police rushed to the spot as being informed by the locals and took his custody while shifted him to the police station. The officer while quoting the initial investigations said that the couple eloped to get marriage in 2010 but family dispute remains continue since the day of marriage. The victim, however, sought a divorce from his husband in 2016, however, later the couple compromised each other in 2017.

Police said that despite the compromised, the accused remained doubtful on his wife for having illicit relation with someone and also used to beat her, however, following his attitude, his wife again demanded divorce from him about a month ago.

The officer said that the couple also collided each other over the same matter on Monday and during which, the accused stabbed her to death.

The accused, however, told the police that his wife used to talk with someone over the phone and he often warned her but despite this, she continued to talk with the unknown person over the phone, adding that he found his wife while talking over the phone with the same guy on Monday afternoon, upon which, he clashed with her and killed her. The officer said that the case has been registered while further investigation was underway.