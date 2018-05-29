Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A man was shot dead over a land issue at Chhawind village here the other day.

According to Karmali, he along with his brothers - Akram, Hamid Ali, Awais and Bashir Ahmed was ploughing a one kanal disputed land for cultivation. In the meantime, their rival party comprising Zawar Abbas, Anwar Abbas and Shahid Imran and twelve others opened fire on them. As a result, they including Azmat Bibi were seriously wounded and were shifted to Malakwal THQ Hospital where Akram succumbed to his wounds. Malakwal police registered a case on a complaint of Karmali against the accused. Further investigation was in progress.

Thief escapes from police custody

A man, being tried in theft cases, managed to escape from the police custody.

According to police, the accused identified as Abdullah injured self in a suicide attempt during investigation. He was taken to Malakwal THQ Hospital where medical officer referred him to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Gujrat. The accused was admitted to the hospital and a police escort comprising ASI Mansha and constable Nasir was deployed to keep him under custody. But the accused managed to escape from the hospital.

Mandi Bahauddin district police officer ordered to initiate legal proceeding against the police officials for their negligence in performance of duty.