KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said KMC budget for next fiscal year should be a realistic one with priority to development projects and decrease in non development expenditures.

KMC presently facing shortfall of about Rs 70 million every month in the OZT grant received from Sindh government. Despite of financial constraints, a balanced budget will be prepared for financial year 2018-19.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the budget proposals sent by different departments of KMC.

The meeting was attended by the municipal commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, parliamentary leader of city council Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman land committee Arshad Hasan, chairman finance committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, advisor to Mayor FarhatKhan, Financial advisor Dr. Asghar Shaikh, senior director finance and accounts Rehan Khan, director budget Mehmood Baig and other officers.

The mayor urged officers to ensure timely finalisation of all budget proposals so that budget could be presented on time. He said the budget should not be a table of figures but it must be realistic and focused on development in the city.

He said the revenue targets for various departments should be set in accordance to the recovery made in the current year. He said we want all ongoing projects to complete in time and new projects start with available resources, as our topmost priority is development activities in the city.