Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has called a meeting in the first week of June to finalise the preparations for the 2018 Asian Games.

The 2018 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. According to PSB Director Media Azam Dar, the meeting will be held in collaboration with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and National Sports Federations as to finalise the training camps of federations for preparations of Asian Games.

He said the POA had prior asked them to call a meeting in order to finalise the camps and preparations for the Asian Games. “The date of the meeting will be announced in a day or two,” he said.

He said the PSB would be sponsoring only those federations for Asian Games who were affiliated with the board. “Those federations, which are not affiliated with the board, will not be sponsored nor their training camps will be held,” he added.