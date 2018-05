Share:





People pause during the playing of the national anthem in Naugatuck during the annual Memorial Day Parade in Naugatuck, Connecticut.



Air Force ROTC members march through the streets of Naugatuck in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Naugatuck, Connecticut.



Military veterans march through the streets of Naugatuck in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Naugatuck, Connecticut.



Children watch as soldiers march through the streets of Naugatuck in the annual Memorial Day Parade in Naugatuck, Connecticut.