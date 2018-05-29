Share:

HAFIZABAD: Mosquitoes and rats have made the lives of citizens absolutely miserable mainly due to apathetic attitude of the civic authorities.Rats and mosquitoes invade the houses during the nights owing to which the citizens pass sleepless nights. They pointed out that the invasion of rats was very dangerous as it might cause fatal disease like plague. They called upon the MC chairman to take prompt steps for the proper spray of insecticides particularly in narrow lanes and new abadis. They also demanded special campaign to kill the rats.