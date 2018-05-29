Share:

KARACHI - The ill-fated father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in an extrajudicial manner about few months ago in Karachi by District Malir police, filed a complained with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday seeking financial accountability of former District Malir police chief SSP Rao Anwar, prime suspect in Naqeeb case.

The complaint was lodged by Naqeebullah’s father through his counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, at the office of Sindh Director-General NAB Mohammad Altaf Bawani. The complaint asked the anti-graft watchdog to launch an inquiry into acquisition of assets beyond means.

Former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir, Rao Anwar, who is remained in police custody, also being investigated on Mehsud’s murder.

After appearing in Anti-Terrorism Court where the alleged murderer Anwar also appeared he (Muhammad Khan) went to director general NAB office and handed over the application to Additional director, complaint cell, Shahzada Imtiaz for reviewing the application.

The application reads that Anwar was involved in acquiring assets beyond his means and remained involved in the offence of money laundering as his travel record reveals that he made 74 trips to Dubai since 2012 during which he served as SSP Malir.

According to Khan, how can a person with a salary of Rs113, 772 can afford so many international trips. Furthermore, it was also mentioned in an application that the suspended SSP was involved in extorting protection money and running a number of rackets, including land grabbing, sand and gravel lifting for construction business, smuggling Iranian petrol, vice dens, narcotics and illegal water hydrants and requires a serious investigation.

Furthermore while talking to the media at Karachi Press Club in the presence of members of grand jirga he said: “I won’t betray the entire nation and since betraying in this case is like betraying with your mother,” while clarifying that no deal will ever take place. “The children of Naqeebullah ask me whether he is the killer of their father when they see him on TV while appearing before the court.”

Khan said that my son represented the entire population of Pakistan. “The Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and chief of army staff promised me that justice will be served but the treatment Anwar is getting as an alleged criminal is raising questions,” he added.

A rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir said that SSP Anwar should be treated like other 11 accused in the Naqeebullah murder case. He asked if jail is not safe then what about Rangers detention Centers where high profile terrorists are kept.

According to Nasir, the life of Anwar has become more comfortable after he appeared in court to contest his innocence. “Where in a world a murderer appears before a court with such a protocol and his house made a sub-jail,” he inquired.

Adding he said that Anwar’s house was declared sub-jail nit on any recommendations sent by IG Prisons but on the direct request by Rao to Home minister as per Rao’s own statement in court. The spokesperson of Grand Jirga, Saifur Rehman while giving the ultimatum said that the grand jirga would again sit after Eid if the state doesn’t stop the step motherly treatment with them.