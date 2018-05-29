Share:

WARSAW - Nato said Monday it will focus on five key areas from deterrence to modernisation and EU relations at its July summit, with measures to "manage" ties with an increasingly assertive Russia high on the agenda.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told lawmakers at the spring session of the Nato Parliamentary Assembly in the Polish capital Warsaw that the summit will also focus on projecting stability in border regions - particularly in the south - as well as burden-sharing.

Building on the Alliance's 2016 decision to deploy battle groups on its eastern flank facing Russia, Stoltenberg said he expected leaders at the July 11 and 12 summit in Brussels to "make decisions on reinforcement readiness and military mobility" of forces.

"Our deterrence and defence is not only dependent on the forces we have deployed, but it also very much depends on our ability to move forces quickly if needed," he said.