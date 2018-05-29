Share:

Action taken against dealers selling poor quality pesticides, seeds

MIANWALI (APP): The Pesticide and Quality Control Board of the Agriculture Department Monday conducted raids and collected 189 samples of pesticides, out of which 171 were found correct and 13 were declared unfit for use by farmers. Assistant Director Plant Protection Rana Zulfiqar said here Monday that action was being taken against dealers selling poor quality products. He said that five samples were still pending with the laboratory while three raids had been conducted in the district and FIRs registered against three persons. He said that poor quality pesticides worth Rs 1190,447 had also been confiscated. He said the Agriculture Department also raided 22 fertilizers and seed shops and imposed Rs 27,900 fine on 30 dealers. Meanwhile, The wheat procurement process is in full swing in the district as per the approved lists of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) transparently.

According to District Food Controller Masood Aslam, a total of six wheat purchasing centers were operational in the district where 500,000 wheat bags have so far been purchased from farmers at first come first serve basis.

He disclosed that overall 9692 farmers have been issued 603,527 gunny bags according to the approved lists of farmers after 'Gardawri'.

He said the government instructions and SoPs were being followed in the purchasing process, adding that quality and moisture of wheat was also being checked before purchasing.

He disclosed that the provincial government has set up a target of 627,000 wheat bags purchase from farmers for district Mianwali.

Britain's supply of electric cars at risk from Brexit: think-tank

BRUSSELS (AFP): Britain risks a shortage of electric cars after Brexit as carmakers will lose an incentive to sell low-emission vehicles there, a Brussels-based think-tank warned. Because British sales will no longer count towards carmakers' EU carbon dioxide targets, they may choose to sell to other European countries instead, the Transport and Environment (T&E) group warned. Britain was the third largest market for zero emission vehicles in the EU last year and the largest for plug-in hybrids, the group said in the report obtained by AFP. "Carmakers may simply opt to dump their less efficient models in the UK market," said Cecile Toubeau of T&E. A shortage of electric and hybrid cars would be a blow to the British government's claims that it is aiming for a so-called "Green Brexit" with environmental standards equal to or higher than those in the remaining 27 EU nations, the group said. Brexit also risks hitting the wider British car industry, the group warned.

Up to 6,700 British auto sector jobs -- one tenth of the current workforce -- could be lost if Britain leaves the EU without a full divorce deal, T&E said.

A so-called "Hard Brexit" would see cars manufactured in Britain becoming 10 percent more expensive if they had to be traded under World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs, it said.

Vehicle components would be 4.5 percent more expensive.

"This loss of competitiveness, along with the administrative burden and delays linked to increased customs checks, could be a strong incentive for relocating to the EU," it said.

The fate of British auto production after Brexit has been a major concern for Prime Minister Theresa May, who has pleaded for certain economic sectors to be allowed to keep seamless trade links to Europe.

In March the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said that Britain's biggest manufacturing sector -- most of which is foreign owned -- was at a serious risk of disruption with Brexit.

Brazil hopes for end of truck strike on eighth day

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP): A truckers' strike paralyzing fuel and food deliveries across Brazil entered an eighth day Monday but with hopes of relief after unpopular President Michel Temer caved in to the strikers' key demand. Road blockages by truckers remained in place across 21 of the country's 27 states, G1 news site reported. Although there has been some improvement since the army was ordered to intervene Friday, with armed soldiers escorting fuel trucks on priority routes, enormous lines continued to form at gas stations. Many supermarkets still struggled to source fresh food and there were eight airports reporting Monday that they were out of aviation fuel. Hospitals in Rio de Janeiro had to cancel non-urgent surgeries and a key commuter system in the city, the BRT, operated at only 22 percent capacity. But after agreeing Sunday to slash diesel prices, the government says the crippling standoff will now wind down.

"The expectation is that the demonstrations will end and the truckers will return to work today," said Temer minister Carlos Marun on CBN radio. "There are still some blockades but the protest strike has been resolved."

According to Marun, those still resisting represent "an anarchic, radical movement which we believe will not succeed."

Truckers are angry over the rise in costs from 3.36 reais (92 US cents) a liter in January to 3.6 reais before the strike. On May 26, it hit 3.8.

After urgent negotiations with representatives of the truckers, Temer agreed to cut the diesel price by 0.46 reais a liter for 60 days.

That concession hammered the value in state-controlled oil major Petrobras, one of Brazil's most dominant companies. Shares dropped eight percent Monday and 14 percent last Thursday.

The Ibovespa index in Sao Paulo was down 2.37 percent early Monday.

- Unpopular president's austerity plan -

The crisis has exposed the surprising fragility of Latin America's biggest economy and put Temer's lame duck administration on the defensive ahead of October general elections.

Temer took power in controversial circumstances in 2016, following the impeachment and removal from office of his leftist predecessor Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget rules.

Temer's market-friendly center-right government then launched into sweeping austerity reforms that have been widely praised by investors as a bid to return Brazil to fiscal health, but proved hugely unpopular with ordinary Brazilians.

Approval ratings for Temer and his government are in the single digits, despite officials' claims that the reforms have helped bring Brazil slowly out of a deep recession.

The current row over fuel is part of that wider conflict, with costs rising significantly since Temer's politically sensitive decision in late 2016 to allow Petrobras autonomy over its pricing. The rise in world oil prices in recent weeks has also been a factor.

Brazil is a member of the G20 group of the world's largest emerging and advanced economies. The first five days of the strike were estimated to have cost $2.8 billion, according to the daily Folha de Sao Paulo.

Irsa releases 126,000 cusecs water from various rim stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 126,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 123,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1387.42 feet, which was 7.42 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 46,600 cusecs while outflow at 45,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1088.00 feet, which was 48.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 34,100 cusecs and 38,100 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 63,800, 61,200 and 11,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, 20,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,500 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.