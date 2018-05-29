Share:

KARACHI - National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD in collaboration with the Sindh govt has established its 7th Chest Pain Unit in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Cardiology at Sindh Government Lyari General and Teaching Hospital. It was inaugurated and opened for general public on Monday. Lyari Chest Pain Unit comprises 10 bedded emergency unit, consulting clinics and facility of echocardiography.

NICVD had introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the launch of its first chest pain unit almost a year back. Till date NICVD Chest Pain Units under flyovers at Gulshan Chowrangi, Gulbai Flyover, Malir Halt, Qayyumabad Chowrangi and Nagan Chowrangi, and at a clinic near I I Chundrigar Road have been serving people successfully and treating hundreds of patients on daily basis.

Each chest pain unit is well-equipped facility and has the appropriate diagnostic testing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and is also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable. CPUs are functionally design for providing preliminary emergency care to heart attack patients. After providing initial treatment, the patient will be shifted immediately to the tertiary care setup at NICVD Cath Lab.

NICVD Executive Director Professor Nadeem Qamar stated that NICVD proudly started its one more unit, now at Sindh Government Lyari General & Teaching Hospital to provide state-of-the-art cardiac treatment for the people of Lyari and its peripheries.