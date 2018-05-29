Share:

NOORPUR THAL/ATTOCK-The honest and God-fearing public representatives will play a pivotal role for the betterment of the country. This was stated by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Punjab president Mian Maqsood Ahmad during an address to a workers convention at Pelowains here the other day.

He said that those who had looted national resources could never be well-wishers of the country. He asserted that fate of the country could not be changed without the enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa. He said that the MMA would support Malik Waris Jasra, candidate for the Provincial Assembly from PP-84, in the upcoming elections.

On the occasion, a large number of the Ulema and local MMA workers also announced to support Malik Waris Jasra in the next general election. Speaking on the occasion, former Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Malik Waris Jasra and other speakers said that unity among the religious forces was inevitable for safeguarding the Islamic identity of the country.

On the other side, a local PTI leader termed the recent visit of Nawaz Sharif to Attock a complete failure, saying the PML-N has failed to prove its popularity in Attock despite being in power for a decade. Attock District Council chairman Eman Tahir while commenting on Nawaz Sharif visit to Attock said that it was a complete flop show by Nawaz League being in government for the last ten years.

She said that organisers of the public meeting badly failed to attract people. She claimed that no one from Attock City participated in the meeting which means the masses have rejected statistics quo.

She said there was no comparison of the PML-N show with the visit of Imran Khan in November last year when there was a historic crowd in PTI public meeting. Eman Tahir said that so-called public gathering clearly reflected the fate of PML-N in the upcoming general election.

Former state minister and PTI leader Malik Amin Aslam also termed the PML-N gathering a complete failure and a warning to the PML-N leadership that the sun of its politics was about to set forever.