LONDON - Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate in their first Test win over England at Lord's. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 percent of his match fee, with the rest of the players fined 30 percent. If Pakistan commit another offence inside 12 months with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended. The ICC said Sarfraz had pleaded guilty and as such avoided a formal hearing. Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the fine after Sarfraz' side were ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.