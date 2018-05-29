Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is all set to organise a “Naatyia Mushaira” on Tuesday at its conference hall in connection with the holy month of Ramazan. Famous intellectual and poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the Mushaira session.

Eminent poets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq, Dr Ehsan Akbar, Tauseef Tabassum, Ali Akbar Abbas, Najeeba Arif, Aziz Qureshi, Mehboob Zafar, Wafa Chishti, Shakeel Akhtar, Manzar Naqvi, Anjum Khaleeq, Rehman Hafeez, Khurshid Rabbani, Junaid Azar, Arif Farhad, Dr Mazhar Abbas, Tabassum Ikhlaq, Mazhar Shehzad, Shaida Chishti, Shahab Safdar, Farhat Abbas, Hassan Kazmi, and Ilyas Babar Awan would participate in the Mushaira.