ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated a project for the capacity building of youth in Fata under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in collaboration with the United Nation’s Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT).

Fata Development Authority will implement the project in coordination with Pakistan Army.

Under the project, vocational training and psycho-social support will be given to 100 terror-affected youth in Fata, both male and female under the age of 35, in order to provide them access to sustainable livelihood, and thereby gaining resilience against terrorist propaganda and its recruitment. Unemployed and disabled youth will be given priority.

Some 20 per cent of the training seats are reserved for female candidates from FR Kohat & FR Peshawar, whereas 10 per cent seats are reserved for disabled persons.

Male candidates will be trained in trades like Mobile Repair, Auto CAD, Computer Operator, Industrial Electrician, Quantity Survey, and Civil Survey; whereas trades for female candidates include Tailoring, Embroidery, and Knitting.

Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the efforts of Leila Khan, Minister of State and Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Pakistan Army especially 11 Corps Peshawar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Fata Development Authority for this valuable intervention aimed at socio-economic uplift of Fata youth.

He thanked United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism for funding the project, and expressed hope that the recently-passed Fata-KP Merger Bill will also have a far-reaching impact on mainstreaming of Fata in the national economic development.