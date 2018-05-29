Share:

LAHORE - Party leaders and lawmakers met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday. They reposed trust in the leadership of Shehbaz

Talking to them the Chief Minister reiterated his party resolve to continue public service, saying: O jave tirelessly worked for public welfare and as a result, this composite development has become a hallmark of Punjab. The mega projects have transformed cities and the standard of DHQ hospitals is no less than any high-quality medical institution now

He continued: “We have changed the health culture and round-the-clock CT-scan test facility has been provided in the hospitals. People are fully aware to differentiate between the sit-in party and the ones who have served them.”

Those who called on the Chief Minister were Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani, lawmakers Sardar Mamtaz Khan Taman, Rasheed Ahmed Khan and Shehzadi Umerzadi Tiwana, special assistant Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and MPAs Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, Faizan Khalid Virk, Malik Ali Abbas Khokhar and Rao Kashif Rahim Khan.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the nomination of Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker prime minister and extended felicitations to him. He hoped that he will prove a good omen for the democracy.

Addressing a ceremony in honor of CM Office Staff, the Punjab government has changed the map of the province with commitment and teamwork.

He said professional and competent officers and officials have played an important role in the development process.

He said that efficient and honest officers have written a new history of hard work and commitment and he pays tributes to them. Civil servants as well as the government employees have worked very hard to make the development a success. He said the journey of development of Punjab government is the result of hard work of professional and competent officers.

He said that officers and officials have utilized their energies for public service during the days of floods and Punjab government has achieved development targets due to the efforts of the hard working officers. He also presented commendation certificates to the officers and officials and Iftaar dinner was also held in their honor. Provincial ministers, assembly members, chief secretary and others also attended the ceremony.