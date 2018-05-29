Share:

Rawalpindi - Murree police, on a tip off, thwarted an attempt of smuggling wooden logs in Rawalpindi from Murree and arrested a member of timber mafia, according to sources.

They said the other wood smugglers managed to escape from police custody.

They said the detained wood smuggler was shifted to Sunny Bank Police Chowky and investigation has begun.

However, police have not filed a case against the timber mafia involved in causing destruction of forests in Murree with full impunity, sources said.

ASP Murree and SHO Police Station (PS) Murree were not available for their comments.