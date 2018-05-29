Share:

LAHORE - Following the official announcement to hold the general elections on July 25, the PPP and the PTI have constituted their parliamentary boards to interview their prospective candidates for award of party tickets.

PPP started the process of interviewing candidates on Monday while the PTI is set to do the same from May 31st. According to PTI’s spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, the parliamentary board constituted for this purpose will continue its meeting till June 6.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of party’s parliamentary board in Karachi on Monday. He conducted interviews of party candidates from district south, Karachi at Bilawal House.

In Punjab, the PPP has constituted its Parliamentary Board to conduct interviews of prospective candidates and award party tickets.

The board comprises Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aitzaz Ahsan, Raja Pervaiz Asharf and Mustafa Nawaz Khokar. The board is likely to meet in the next couple of days to finalize the candidates. Party sources said that parliamentary board for south Punjab will be announced soon.

In a related development, the PPP has sought to contest the next election on its old election symbol, “sword”. The Election commission is hearing today (Tuesday) a petition filed by PPP’s general secretary Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari in this regard. Mr Bokhari is also scheduled to appear before the commission today in connection with his petition.

It may be recalled here that the PPP had contested the general elections held in 1970 and 1977 on the election symbol of “sword.”