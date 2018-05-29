Share:

GUJRANWALA-A Nikah registrar was held by a team of Anti Corruption Establishment for issuing bogus marriage certificate and tempering record here the other day.

According to ACE sources, a woman namely Amtal Khatoon submitted an application to the ACE that her brother Asghar Ali has died, leaving no real child but his wife Shamim, who contracted second marriage with Asghar and had two sons from her first husband, intended to occupy the property of late Asghar Ali with the connivance of Nikah registrar Qari Khalid Shakir. She alleged that Shamim got bogus marriage certificate from the Nikah registrar and also succeeded in obtaining birth certificates of her two sons showing them children of late Asghar Ali while they were sons of her former husband in actuality.

On the basis of bogus marriage and birth certificates, she transferred the property of late Asghar to her sons’ names. During investigation, allegation levelled against the accused got proved and an ACE team arrested the Nikah registrar for fraud. Assistant Commissioner Rao Sohail Akhtar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the city and inspected Ramazan Bazaars and other markets.

During inspection, various super stores including Imtiaz Super Store, Al-Noor Super Store and dozens of other shopkeepers fined thousands of rupees for violation of Ramazan Act. Cases were also registered against them at different police stations. The assistant commissioner warned the shopkeepers in Ramazan Bazaars to sell the daily-use items according to the government’s rates and policy.