Islamabad-Islamabad police have beefed up security in the federal Capital and special deployment is being made at all important buildings and markets to avert any untoward incident and provide complete security to the citizens.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri, a special security plan has been devised by SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi. This plan, according to the police officials, includes the deployment of policemen at all markets, commercial areas and other public places ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The police high ups will supervise these security arrangements in their respective areas.

Keeping in view the expected rush during the last days of Ramazan, the SSP has assigned duties to police officials at various markets including Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, Kohsar Market, Blue Area, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, New Aabpara Market, I-10 Markaz, I-8 Markaz and G-9 Markaz. Teams of Quick Response Force, commandoes, lady commandos and mounted police would be patrolling the city roads to ensure the security of all the residents. According to the police high ups, these security measures will be helpful for ensuring peace and tranquillity during Ramazan.

Policemen in plain clothes will also be deputed for collection of advance intelligence and in case of useful information, they will immediately inform to the relevant police officials and main police control. SSP Islamabad has directed all police officials to maintain strict vigilance at the police pickets and entry as well exit points of the city. He has also directed to conduct checking at hotels, inns, guest houses and slum areas and to launch a special crackdown against beggars. Special police contingents will perform duties at all important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of the public. All the police stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas. In big markets and shopping centres, senior level police officials will monitor security duties. All Station House Officers would maintain close coordination with other police to ensure effective security, said the officials.