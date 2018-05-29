Share:

KARACHI - Two identical petitions were moved to Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of two PPP Ministers Nasir Shah and Manzoor Wasan on Monday.

A PTI leader from Sakkar, Mobeen Ahmed Jatoi has filed a petition seeking disqualification of Manzoor Wasan for holding any public office and contesting election. He submitted that Manzoor Hussain Wasan is a shareholder in Dubai’s company, but did not mention it to the election commission; therefore he should be disqualified for not declaring his Iqama.

Another identification petition was filed by Mir Panal Talpur pleaded the court to disqualify Nasir Shah, the petitioner submitted that the representative of the PPP is holding “Iqama”, the applicant stated in his plea against Nasir Shah that he is holding Iqama of UAE from 2009, but did not mentioned it in his nomination papers, he is not Sadiq and Ameen.

The petitioner started in his plea that being employed by a foreign company and being a full-time salaried employee, the minister at the same time was also holding a high office and constituted a material, patent and permanent conflict of interest.

Therefore, the lawyer maintained that it is tantamount to violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution read with Sections 99(I)(f) of the Representation of People Act 1976.

The petitioner pleaded for disqualification of the minister from holding the public office of MPA and minister. Earlier, the court had issued notices to the federal authorities and other on a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, which was filed by his political rival, Allah Bux Unnar. The petitioner submitted that Sohail Anwar Siyal was holding an iqama (work permit) of the United Arab Emirates.