SWABI : Zahir Dad, a key leader of Swabi Qaumi Mahaz and youth councillor of Manerai Bala, who was seriously injured in a firing incident 3 days back, succumbed to his injuries in the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on Monday.

Zahir was very close to former MPA Babar Saleem, and was elected as youth councillor in the last local government elections.

Three days ago, he along with his relative Munazir Khan and 2 other people were on their way to Swabi from Peshawar in his car.

His rivals, who were chasing them, had opened fire on them near the Swabi interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway. The two people were killed on the spot and both Zahir and Munazir were seriously injured. Zahir was shot in the neck.

Gul Bahar, nephew of the deceased said that he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. He left behind a widow, two sons and four daughters to morn his death.

