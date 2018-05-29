Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-DG Khan district police claimed on Monday to have arrested three suspects from Karachi involved in murder of Razaq Ahmed Buzdar who was shot dead during a street robbery.

According to police, the suspects had also been involved in at least 16 robbery incidents over the past two months.

During a press conference at District Police Lines, District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Cheema claimed that the accused were apprehended from Karachi, adding that the police had also recovered a motorcycle, cell phones and arms from their possession.

DPO Ahmad said, on March 20, 2018 evening, three men including Aamir, Zohaib and Waseem, residents of Karachi, while riding a plateless motorcycle, snatched a laptop from student at gunpoint at Block Y, Model Town in jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station.

Meanwhile, Razaq, who was neighbour of victim student, came and chased the dacoits. One of the dacoits opened fire on him. He sustained a severe injury and was shifted to Trauma Centre of DG Khan Teaching Hospital where he died. The DPO said that on the directions of Regional Police Officer Sohail Tajak, a four-member special team, under supervision of SDPO City Circle Syed Azhar Raza Gilani, was constituted for arrest of the killers.

The team included Civil Lines SHO Shakeel Ahmed Bukhari, Gadai SHO Ashraf Qureshi, In-charge CIA Staff Rana Iqbal and ASI CIA Staff Asad Abass.

Following directions of the IT experts, the police team traced out the accused and arrested them from Karachi. DPO told the media that the police had registered a case No. 181/18 under section 394 of PPC against the accused and launched investigation.