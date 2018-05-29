Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - After endorsement of the merger of Federally-Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by the provincial assembly, tribesmen took to Bab-e-Khyber in Jamrud on Sunday night to celebrate the development.

The jubilant tribesmen including supporters of member Parliament Shahjee Gul Afridi gathered at Bab-e-Khyber and chanted slogans in favour of the merger. The youth danced at the beat of drum to express their joy.

They also paid tribute to Shahjee Gul Afridi for playing an effective role for abolishing the draconian law, the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR). The participants took a rally from Bab-e-Khyber to Phase-3 area of Hayatabad Township in Peshawar where an impressive firework was conducted to commemorate the day.

Meanwhile, a volunteer of pro-government organisation, Tawheed-ul-Islam, was killed and another sustained bullet injuries in accidental firing in bazaar Zakha Khel, the remote area of Tehsil Landi Kotal on Monday.

The administration said told that in unintentional firing of an armed person of the organisation, one Mehmood, son of Munawar, resident of Alacha was killed while Musa, son of Rehmat Khan, was injured who was shifted to Peshawar hospital for medical aid.