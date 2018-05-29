Share:

Rawalpindi - At least two cab drivers were shot dead by unknown dacoits after their vehicles were snatched from them in different parts of district, reliable sources informed The Nation on Monday.

The bullet-riddled body of an 18-year-old taxi driver Syed Shaukat, who was kidnapped from the limits of police station Koral two days ago, found by police in Kallar Syedan whereas another 40-year-old cab driver Muhammad Khan was found dead by Rawat police with multiple bullet injuries at Kori Khuda Bakh Road.

Police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and begun investigation with no clue about the assailants. The relatives of Syed Shaukat agitated against police and blocked Islamabad Expressway.

According to sources, unknown dacoits hired a taxi cab being driven by Muhammad Khan, hails from Pind Sultani Jhand, and taken him at Kori Khuda Baskh on Chakbeli Road where the dacoits tried to snatch the cab from driver. Upon resistance, the dacoits opened firing killing the driver on the spot. The dacoits took away the cab, they said.

A local alerted police which rushed to crime scene and took dead body into custody. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat Inspector Khizar Hayyat, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of murder. He police acted upon information provided by Union Council Banda Chairman and shifted the body to hospital. He said the cab driver was shot dead apparently over showing resistance. “Unknown dacoits fired two bullets into bally and one at knee of the deceased and fled with taxi cab,” he said. However, he said, police found a mobile phone and the registration book of cab from pockets of deceased. The family of was approached by police informing them about his death while murder case has also been registered against the killers, he said.

On the other hand, Kallar Syedan police also found a bullet riddled body of a taxi driver and begun investigation. The deceased was identified as Syed Shaukat Shah, resident of Ghauri Town.

According to sources, Syed Shaukat Shah was kidnapped from Ghauri Town, the precinct of PS Koral, some days ago. The family of missing man intimated the local police , they said. The kidnappers had taken the abducted driver to Kallar Syedan where they had murdered him, they said. The kidnappers took away the taxi cab and threw dead body of driver in a deserted place, they said.

A police officer told media unknown dacoits shot dead the driver. He said deceased sustained two bullet injuries that led to her instant death. He said dead body was moved to hospital for post-mortem while police have started searching the fleeing killers.

The death of Shaukat Shah has sparked unrest in his native town as victim family, relatives and area people poured on Islamabad Expressway and staged a protest demonstration against Koral police for not recovering the missing driver alive.

The irate protestors including women have blocked Koral Interchange for all kind of traffic and chanted slogans against police.

The mess of protestors at capital’s busiest expressway triggered a massive traffic jam in twin cities posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians in the scorching heat. SSP Traffic Islamabad Farrukh Rashid reached thge protest site and negotiated with the protestors who categorically refused to open the road for traffic. Talking to media men, SSP Traffic Islamabad said police have been trying to control traffic rush by diverting traffic on alternative routes to avoid the road users from trouble in sizzling heat. Senior police officers of Islamabad police also reached at the spot and were trying to sooth the protestors. Till the filing of this report, the protestors were agitating against Koral police for not filing case. SSP (Operations) Islamabad Najib Ur Rehman Bagvi was not available for his comments.