Share:

CARACAS - Two Venezuelan generals were among a group of people arrested last week for allegedly plotting against the country's President Nicolas Maduro, their lawyer said Sunday.

The generals are accused of leading a group of eight soldiers and a civilian.

Alfonso Medina Roa, a lawyer for the officers, said they were charged in a military court for "treason against the fatherland, instigation of rebellion, mutiny and crimes against military decorum."

Maduro alluded to the group's arrest in an announcement last week, though he did not say how many of them were soldiers nor their ranks.

Human rights NGO Foro Penal described the arrests as political detentions. It estimates there are some 350 "political prisoners" currently in detention, including 70 from the military. Maduro has offered to release some imprisoned opponents as part of what he has called a "pacification policy" in the wake of the deaths of some 200 people in protests since he took office in April 2013. On Friday, 22 such prisoners were released.

EU to 'swiftly' hit Venezuela with sanctions over election

EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to "swiftly" adopt new sanctions against Venezuelan officials involved in Nicolas Maduro's re-election, which they said "lacked any credibility".

At a regular meeting in Brussels, ministers from the 28 EU states gave their approval for work to start so that the sanctions can be formally imposed in June.

The move comes after the EU said last week it would consider fresh measures because the election failed to comply with "minimum international standards" and there were "numerous reported irregularities".

"The EU will act swiftly, according to established procedures, with the aim of imposing additional targeted and reversible restrictive measures, that do not harm the Venezuelan population, whose plight the EU wishes to alleviate," the ministers said in their formal agreement on the move.

"The election and its outcome lacked any credibility as the electoral process did not ensure the necessary guarantees for inclusive and democratic elections."

The sanctions are set to be formally adopted at a meeting on June 25 in Luxembourg, EU sources said.

Maduro won 68 percent of the vote in the May election that was boycotted by the opposition and condemned as illegitimate by much of the international community.

Venezuela last week accused the European Union of "prejudice" in its reaction to the vote, and said that the bloc had declined an invitation to send observers to the election.

The EU had warned in April that it would consider further sanctions against Venezuela of its own if the elections were not fair.

In January Europe added seven senior Venezuelan officials including the interior minister to its sanctions blacklist, after hitting Caracas in November with an embargo on weapons and equipment that could be used for political repression.