KARACHI - A mother and her seven children were burnt alive in a fire broke out at their house located at Malang Goth in Baldia Town near Hub River Road within the limits of Mochko police station.

The woman’s husband and a lonely surviving son blamed the woman, 40-year-old Gulzara Bibi for the incident as what they believed that she set the room on fire while the children aged between 7 to 23 years were asleep inside a small room.

The woman and her eight children including four sons and four daughters were inside the room while their father Ali Buksh went to washroom when the incident took place.

Ali Buksh said that when he returned to room, he found the flames erupted from inside the room, adding that when he attempted to rescue them, he found the gate locked from inside. The key of the lock also went disappeared due to which the victims were not able to rescue themselves. As a result, the mother and seven children including four daughters and three sons were burnt to death on the spot while remaining one, Sajid remained alive but was admitted to the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital with critical burn injuries.

Police and fire tenders also reached the site and put the blazes down while rescuers, however, shifted the victims to the hospital, however, five of them had been died at the spot while three of them later succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Burns Ward.

Police officials suspect that mother of the deceased children Gulzara Bibi, who, she burnt alive was mentally unfit was behind the incident and her wounded son Sajid has said in a video interview given to the police.

Gulzara Bibi was mentally unfit, Sajid noted, adding that she was receiving medical treatment for ‘her condition’ for the past two years. He said he was sleeping in another room when incident occurred. SHO Zafar Iqbal said that the initial investigation suggests that the mother set a fire, however, investigation is underway. No case has been registered.

Their funeral prayers were offered on Monday afternoon and later the victims were laid to rest at a local graveyard near Hub River Road.