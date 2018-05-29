Share:

MULTAN-The citizens, political activists and civil society organisations celebrated Yaum-e-Takbir with national zeal and enthusiasm as a number of rallies and other functions were held here to mark the day on Monday.

Renewing their pledge to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam elements, the PML-N workers brought out rallies and offered sacrifices of goats. The workers of PML-N and Young Pakistanis Organization organised a number of cake cutting functions, rallies and seminars to mark the occasion.

Addressing the functions, the speakers said that Yaum-e-Takbir sought the nation to achieve self-reliance in all fields. They added that entire world hatched conspiracies against Pakistan’s nuclear programme and tried to stop Pakistan from conducting nuclear tests. “However, Mian Nawaz Sharif rejected all pressure and threats and conducted the tests,” they added. They said that the imperialist powers later on strangled democracy in Pakistan with the help of dictator.

They paid rich tributes to the late Editor-in-Chief of Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group Majid Nizami for pushing Mian Nawaz Sharif to conduct the blasts. “May Allah Almighty elevate his (Majid Niazami’s) ranks in Jannah. He was the only person who interpreted nation’s aspirations before Mian Nawaz Sharif. He was the only person who kept the tradition of Yaum-e-Takbir celebrations alive,” they added.