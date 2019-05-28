Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have deployed 500 cops at important places, shopping centres and main markets who will perform security duty until ‘chand raat’ for maximum safety and convenience of the public, according to the officials.

Like other parts of the country, Eid shopping will be at peak in the capital during the ongoing week. IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have directed the officials to beef up security and ensure effective patrolling as well as vigilance in the city. On their special instructions, a police spokesman said, Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal devised security arrangements to depute police at all important places, shopping centres and main markets for safety of the public. Police commandos have been deployed at different places apart from patrolling by ASPs, DSPs and inspectors and provision of more strength to the police stations. All police stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas.

More than 500 policemen in the form of various teams headed by DSPs, inspectors and beat officers will be deployed in the whole district. In main markets and shopping centres, the policemen would perform security duties from 4 pm to 12 am, according to the officials. DSP level officers will supervise security arrangements in their respective areas and report SPs regarding policing measures.

Policemen in plain clothes will also perform duties at busy shopping centres to keep a vigilant eye on the car-lifters and criminals while special ACLC teams will also patrol in the city besides special checking at entry as well as exit points of the city. Additional SP said that all station house officers would maintain close coordination with other police wings for ensuring elaborate security. Police deployment will be ensured at Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, sectors F-6, F-10 and F-11, I-8 Markaz, I-10, G-10 Markaz, Faizabad, Aabpara market while police reserves will remain stand by for assistance in case of any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also directed all SHOs to keep vigilant eye on suspects and launch crackdown against professional beggars.

He said that utmost efforts should be made to provide security to the faithful during the sacred month of Ramazan.

However, he also appealed to the citizens to keep vigilant eye in their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspect.

Special traffic police squads will also perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid any inconvenience to citizens, according to the officials.