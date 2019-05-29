Share:

CHITRAL-The members of District Bar Association Chitral and workers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) jointed celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan emerged as the seventh nuclear (Atomic) power in 1998. In this connection a public meeting was held at PIA square under the chair of Haji Zar Alam Khan Lal of Termichmier valley.

A large number of members of DBA and PML-N lawyers forum along with workers attended the meeting to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervour.

On the occasion, speakers said the PML-N government made Pakistan invincible by detonating nuclear explosions on this day in 1998. They said that before the explosions of Nuclear power Indian behaviour was very rigid and threatening but soon after nuclear explosions, they took u-turn and started speaking in friendly language.

They expressed their concerned that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who initiated atomic power was hanged and Nawaz Sharif, who rejected all threats and offers by the US, was sent to jail.

The speakers also criticised the present government and termed it “slave of IMF” as they obey each and every condition of the fund and imposed taxes, “bring about flood of price-hike in the country.” They announced that after Ramazan, they would start protest against the present government and would come on roads if prices of daily-use items and utilities tariff are not brought.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Advocate Muhammad Kosar, Advocate Niaz A Niazi, Abdul Wali, MI Khan Sarhadi, Advocate Sajidullah, Maulana Ahmadullah, Fazal Rahim and other notables. The public meeting culminated with collective prayers for development and prosperity of Pakistan.