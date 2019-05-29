Share:

KARACHI - West Zone police on Tuesday arrested an absconder and five alleged dacoits among 28 suspects and recovered a stolen motorcycle and a tanker with 800 litres of diesel. One Avan bomb, seven pistols along with 32 rounds, 190 grams charas, five mobile phones and Rs 5,440 cash were also seized while tanker was impounded under section 550 of CrPC by the West zone police, a spokesperson of DIG West said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an absconder among nine accused were arrested by the South zone police Karachi in snap checking and routine patrolling during last 24 hours. The police have recovered three pistols along with eight rounds, 600 mini-packets of Gutka (chewing tobacco) and cash Rs400, a spokesperson of DIG South on Tuesday.