Share:

Rawalpindi-A judicial magistrate on Tuesday sent 4 suspects including 3 policemen allegedly involved in gang rape of a 21-year-old woman to jail on judicial remand after the complainant told the judge that the four had not assaulted her sexually.

The woman also filed a fresh application with the court pleading to record her statement under section 164 of CrPc again.

Source disclosed to The Nation that Rawat police hde implicated the 3 cops and a civilian in a bogus rape case in order to save the skin of real culprit, reportedly ASI Zain, posted as Moharrar in Police Station Rawat.

Earlier, a team of Rawat police headed by Sub Inspector Kausar produced the 4 accused Naseer, Rashid Minhas, Azeem (the policemen) and Amir before the court. The inquiry officer told the court that police had recovered Rs2,000 cash from the accused and their further custody was required for 5 more days for recovery of the cash they had stolen from the victim.

Opposing the police plea, Advocate Malik Ajmal Awan, defence council, told the court that the woman had reverted from her statements during the last hearing and today she again told the court that the 4 men were not her rapists.

He argued that police had falsely implicated his clients in the case and requested the court to not grant the police physical remand of the four men and send them on judicial remand.

At this, the judicial magistrate Arshad sent the suspects on judicial remand in Adiala Jail and directed the police to submit complete challan on next hearing.

Separately, the court accepted the application of Rafia Azam and recorded her statement again. In her statement, she told the magistrate that she had appeared before the court of Sumaira Alamgir on May 24 and recorded her statement under influence and pressure of media and representative of NGOs and these elements forced her to record statement as per their choice.

“Now I want to record my statement before the learned court according to my free will and consent without any pressure and influence from any side,” she added.

She told the judge that she did not know names of the accused before registration of FIR rather all the accused were nominated in the FIR on the instigation of police and representatives of the NGOs. “The nominated accused were not involved in the crime,” Rafia Azam stated before the judge. She asked the court to grant bails to the accused. However, the judge sent the accused on judicial remand.

On the other hand, sources revealed that Rafia Azam had lodged a complaint with the CPO Faisal Rana on May 17 accusing a cop Zain and his accomplices of raping her in a car. She also alleged that Zain and others subjected her and her cousin Umair Azam Kiani to severe torture and hurled threats of dire consequences, they said. They mentioned that the CPO forwarded the complaint to SDPO Saddar Circle asking him to probe the allegations and submit inquiry report within 3 days.

Interestingly, SDPO conducted the inquiry in a hasty manner and implicated 3 cops and a civilian in the FIR and arrested them instead of grilling the main suspect, Zain, they added.

Rawat police booked and held 4 suspects on complaint of Rafia Azam, who accused them of raping her in a case in Bahria Town Phase 8 and snatching gold ring and Rs30,000 cash from her.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Saddar Capt (R) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday said that the police would file an application with court requesting to send the gang rape victim to Darul Aman for her security.

He added that police have been interrogating the gang rape case involving 3 cops from all angles and purely on merit. Come what may, the accused would be brought to justice, he added.

He said that the victim and the four accused would also be taken to Lahore on June 26 for polygraph test to ascertain the truth.

The SP expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Police Station Saddar Bairooni.

Flanked by DSP Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam, SHO PS Rawat Raja Aizaz and Investigation Officer of the gang rape case SI Kausar, SP Rai Mazhar said that police lodged FIR against four accused including 3 cops stationed in PS Rawat on complaint of Rafia Azam, the victim, and brought both parties for conducting medical in hospital. He added that the police have collected all substantial evidences in the case and produced it before the court for further proceeding.

“Police are with the victim and would also help her out in getting justice,” he said, adding that an application would also be filed before the court to send the victim to Darul Aman to keep her safe from pressure groups and to produce her before court for recording her new statement under section 164 of CrPC.

He said that the investigators were not showing negligence in the interrogation or giving any favour to rape accused cops.

On a query, the SP replied that police highlighted the accused cops instead of hiding them from media. He pledged the victim would be brought justice at any cost.