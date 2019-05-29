Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Taking notice of the leakage of question papers of three subjects of annual intermediate examination - 2019, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday summoned chairperson, secretary and controller (examinations) of the AJK BISE to explain “cause of the leakage of question papers before the exam.”

The annual intermediate examination is being held under the auspices of Azad Jammu Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur.

The papers of subjects - Chemistry and Statistics - were scheduled for May 23, 2019, but was cancelled following leakage of question papers prior to schedule of the papers, the AJK BISE sources confirmed to this Correspondent when contacted here on Tuesday.

Similarly the paper of Physics was scheduled to be held on May 25, 2019, but was cancelled due to, what the AJK BISE calls in its press release, “some reasons.”

Taking strong notice of the situation, the AJK Prime Minister have directed BISE Chairperson Mrs Afshan Anjum Naqvi, Secretary Prof Muhammad Shahpaul Khan and Controller Examination (Colleges) - Attiqueul Rehman and Controller Examination (Schools) Naeem Shahid to explain cause of the alleged leakage of the question papers of the above subjects before scheduled holding of the exam.

BISE ANNOUNCES NEW SCHEDULE FOR EXAMS

Meanwhile, the AJK BISE Mirpur declared schedule for teh cancelled papers - Chemistry, Statistics and physics (new /old scheme) of Intermediate (Past 1st - Annual-2019).

“The examination of the subjects of Chemistry and Statistics will be held on June 10, 2019 at 1.30pm. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on May 23, but was cancelled for some reason”, said a press release issued by the AJK BISE here on Tuesday.

Similarly the exam of the subject of physics will be held on June 13, at 8:30am. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on May 25, but was cancelled due to some reason”, it added.