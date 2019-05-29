Share:

PESHAWAR (PR): The marketing director of Arcelik, the largest Turkish enterprise, has inaugurated the first-ever Dawlance Experience Store in Peshawar. Mehmet Tüfekçi came for an official visit to Pakistan, where he also chaired the inaugural ceremony of the Experience Store, an innovative concept created to enhance the consumer retail experience on trade. He was accompanied by the corporate leadership of Dawlance. Arcelik Global is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe. It has made robust investments in Dawlance - its wholly-owned subsidiary and the market-leader in Pakistan. Over the years, it has become a renowned brand producing the most reliable electronics and appliances for the consumers.

The idea of Experience Store reflects Dawlance’s vision to enhance the consumers’ experience on trade-levels, by facilitating the shoppers with hands-on usage of products before purchasing. The key objectives and plans behind this venture, includes the creation of a nationwide network of Experience Stores across all major cities to earn the customers’ trust.

All Experience Stores will have a standardized layout and visual design, to maintain synergy. It has state-of-the-art equipment and interior that enriches the décor and the shopper’s experience. Experience Store will offer the complete range of Dawlance home-appliances including the latest models of; Refrigerator, Deep-Freezer, Washing-Machine, Dishwasher, Cooking Range and smaller kitchen appliances.