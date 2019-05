Share:

CHAGHI - Pakistan Army on Tuesday has started work on growing forest at waste area in Chaghi foothills near Raskoh to cope with issues of climate change.

Over 45,000 plants of various kinds were planted at 105 acres of land with six tubewells for constant supply of water in Pozoi area of Chaghi to make it green.

The hilly desert plains of Chaghi will have the first forest with phased plantation of trees.