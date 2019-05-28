Share:

Ramazan is the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar. It brings countless blessing and joy with it for all the Muslims in the world. Fasting brings with it many benefits. According to medical research, fasting helps maintain a physical balance. It tends to lower blood pressure and decrease the level of low-density lipoprotein in our bodies. With a good effect on lipid profile, chance of suffering from heart diseases and stroke is greatly reduced.

However, it is also a religious obligation which makes one feel closer to Allah while abstaining from food, water and evil acts. Hunger and thirst also make one empathise with those who are deprived of the luxury of three times meals. By keeping fast, we sympathise with the conditions of others who might not have had dinner and sleep with hunger in their stomachs. It is the month of virtue.

MAHIKAN AMEER,

Kech, May 11.