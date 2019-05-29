Share:

Pakistan Railways have announced to ply five special trains to facilitate commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Railways spokesperson, the booking for special Eid trains will commence from today and passengers can get tickets via online or reservation offices.

First special train will depart from Karachi City at 1045 hours for Peshawar on Sunday, while the second one will leave Quetta for Rawalpindi at 1130 hours on the same day. Third train will leave Karachi Cantt at 1100 hours on Monday for Lahore and fourth one will depart from Rawalpindi at 0800 hours for Quetta, whereas fifth train will start its journey from Lahore at 1800 hours for Karachi Cantt on eighth of the next month.

Passengers will get 50 percent discount on Eid Day.