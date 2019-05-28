Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Cabinet repatriated Member Engineering Capital Development Authority Hafiz Ahmed Bakash on Tuesday to his parent department.

Bakash is a grade-19 officer of National Highway Authority, who was appointed as member engineering at the CDA last year.

Member Engineering Hafiz Ahmed Bakhsh was surrounded by controversies since his arrival at CDA and he was unable to perform his duties smoothly due to his standoff with senior most officers of the CDA Engineering Wing who challenged his appointment in the IHC.

Some of the senior CDA employees were of the view that he was a junior officer and could not be appointed as their head.

He remained quite vocal during his stay at the CDA and most of the time he went against rest of the members of CDA board while taking decisions.

However, he could not initiate any considerable development work in his tenure.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, now his services were called back by NHA management on urgent bases after which the decision was made by the federal government.

A formal notification in this regard is expected in coming days.