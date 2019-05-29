Share:

KARACHI - A leading university of Chinese Traditional Medicine (CTC) in Changsha, Hunan province has decided to name its new research centre after Pakistan’s known scientist and academician Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. According to an announcement here Tuesday, Hunan University of Chinese Medicine planned to hold a grand opening ceremony of its new centre named as Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt One Road TCM Research Centre on the occasion of 5th Annual Bio-TCM International Conference scheduled from October 23 to 25. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had also been invited as the guest of honour at this special occasion, said a senior official of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) sharing details of the event. He also mentioned that the largest University of Malaysia, University Teknology Mara has already established a research centre in the name of Prof Atta-ur-Rahman entitled Atta-ur-Rahman Institute of Natural Product Discovery (AuRins) Prof Atta-ur-Rahman was presently serving as Chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, Vice Chairman on Prime Ministers Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy, and Co-Chairman, Task Force on Information Technology. However, he has also served the nation as federal minister for science and technology, and chairman higher education commission.