Share:

KASUR - Giant billboards have been placed illegally at various intersections, markets and buildings in Kasur City with the alleged connivance of municipality officers.

Residents of different areas of Kasur City have showed concerns that Kasur Municipality has installed countless billboards all over the city with the collusion of traders which may cause a serious mishaps. It was learnt during a survey that 90 percent of these billboards had been installed without any approval from authorities concerned for the sole purpose of earning money.

The social welfare and political organisations alleged that the Municipality officers received gratification from traders to install the billboards promoting their business. They not only threaten but also remove the billboards if someone fails to grease their palms.

Citizens have demanded immediate removal of all such illegally installed billboards from different markets of the city. They also demanded inquiries against the officers involved in this irregularity, adding that they must be held accountable.