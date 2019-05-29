Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PP-121 MPA Ch Saeed Ahmed Saeedi has claimed that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given the approval of different development projects worth Rs320 million in his constituency.

He told media reporters in a press conference on Tuesday that he and PTI’s central vice president Ch Ashfaq had recommended the said schemes to the CM. He also stated the funds would also be spent on the restoration of Teku Park, repair to all roads of the city and construction of a rickshaw parking stand in Toba city.

Workers protest for demands acceptance

Scores of Labour Qaumi Movement (LQM) activists staged a protest demonstration and a sit-in for their demands outside press club at Kamalia on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters belonging to Powerloom Workers Association, Carpet Weaving Worker Union and Awami Bhatta Workers Union, LQM tehsil chairman Baba Latif Insari claimed that officials of Labour Welfare Department (LWD) were siding with owners instead of protecting the rights of workers.

He demanded to implement the agreement which had reached some six month ago between the owners of powerloom and carpet factory owners and their workers regarding raise in the wages of workers. He said LWD officials had mediated the reconciliation meeting between owners and workers but now they were not forcing the owners to implement that agreement.