LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review proposals regarding promotion of economic activities and generation of job opportunities in the province.

The future roadmap against the backdrop of meetings held on the occasion of the visit of the Chinese Vice President also came under discussion.

The meeting decided to devise an effective strategy for the CPEC and the CM directed the departments to give final shape to the CPEC-related strategy as soon as possible.

He directed that CPEC Cell should be made more effective.

He said: “Chinese collaboration should be utilised in different sectors including vocational training, agriculture, education, and energy.

China has taken unprecedented steps to overcome poverty; and the Punjab government will benefit from this Chinese model. “CPEC is a golden opportunity for the sustainable development.”

He added Chinese investors will be given all sort of facilities in Punjab for investment.

CM Buzdar was told that Punjab government was in the process of setting up special economic zones and Chinese investment in these zones will be welcomed. Chief Minister expressed the hope that CPEC will promote economic activities with the combined effect of generating new employment opportunities. “There is a great demand for skilled labor and it is needed to give special attention to technical and vocational training to fulfill this demand. Human development has been focused in the new Pakistan”, he said.

The CM was also given a briefing about the generation of new job opportunities. Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Economic Advisor Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.

Warm send-off to Chinese VP

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan returned to China after his three-day visit to Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar saw him off at the Lahore Airport.

Before boarding his plane, Mr Wang thanked the CM for the warm hospitality in Lahore saying that he could never forget the love of people here. He said China was already standing with Pakistan in the journey of development and prosperity and would do so in future as well. Mr Wang further stated that the immortal friendship would be further strengthened by working on new dimensions of mutual cooperation.

Usman Buzdar told the distinguished guests that he was glad to host the Chinese guests and it was a matter of honor for him. “Your visit will further strengthen the Pakistan-China friendship. The immortal relation of Pakistan-China friendship will never end”, he said, adding that the two countries were moving side by side in the journey of development. He said that brotherly relations were touching new heights in the present tenure and a new chapter of love, affection, and cooperation had been written between the two countries.

Usman Buzdar also presented the album of pictures of Lahore visit to the Chinese VP.

“Your team has worked very hard and this album is memorable for me”, he said and added that he was going back with fond memories.

cabinet body praised

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the cabinet committee on law & order for making best security arrangements on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) and said that this day has passed peacefully due to the best arrangements made by police and administration. I extend congratulations to law minister Raja Basharat, other ministers, police and administrative officers for their wonderful arrangements. The line departments, as well as the police, have diligently performed duties and their performance has remained praisewort hy for maintaining the law and order in the province, he added.