KARACHI - Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani here on Tuesday urged stakeholders concerned including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), District Municipal Corporation (DMCs), Water and Sewerage Board and Cantonment Boards to get completed de-silting and cleaning of stormwater drains located in areas of their respective jurisdiction by June 15.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements prior to onset of monsoons, he said timely and efficient measures are needed to avert any flood like situation, due to expected heavy rains this season in Karachi, particularly in its low lying areas.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy commissioners, representing different districts of Karachi as well as officials associated with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. Deputy Commissioners are particularly directed to monitor the garbage removal work being carried out by the Solid waste Management Board (SSWMB) and DMCs.

“Public complaints of garbage dumping into the storm water drains/nallahs must be immediately responded,” said the Karachi commissioner.

Expressing his displeasure about garbage dumps left unattended on road sides in many parts of the metropolis, he said special measures must be adopted on urgent basis so that may not be cause clogging main sewers and drains.

Officials associated with SSWMB and DMCs are directed to ensure that solid waste collected from across Karachi is duly disposed of at the land fill sites as per standard operating procedure (SOP).

On the occasion, Karachi Commissioner was apprised about the progress status of the ongoing civil work being carried out, by KMC, at the Gujar nallah and Mahmoodabad nallah. He was, along with other participants of the meeting, were informed that walls are also being constructed at both sides of the two nallahs as a strategy to stop people/residents from throwing garbage into the drains.

Representatives of KMC and other departments extensively discussed contingency plans to avert any possible monsoon related emergency situation in Karachi.