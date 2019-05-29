Share:

FAISALABAD - Another dengue case was reported at Allied Hospital here, taking the number of dengue patients to eight in current year so far.

In-charge Isolation Ward Allied Hospital Dr Masooma Sardar told this agency on Tuesday that the patient identified as 23-year-old Siddique, resident of Mardan was residing in Green Town Faisalabad for study.

A couple of days ago, he was brought to the hospital with high fever where his blood sampled were taken and sent to lab for analysis. The lab report confirmed that Siddique was suffering from dengue fever.

Responding to a question, Dr Masooma Sardar said that a total eight dengue patients were admitted to the hospital this year, adding that best treatment facilities are being provided to the patients in the Isolation Ward.