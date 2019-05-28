Share:

Dr Zafar Mirza during his visit to the Federal Government (Polyclinic) Hospital constituted a committee to fast track implementation of reforms in the hospital so as to improve the quality of patient care.

The committee will meet on weekly basis and ensure implementation of reforms in the hospital. It will also address the issue of patient load on the hospital.

Dr Zafar Mirza was briefed on the challenges and development work being undertaken at the hospital by Executive Director Dr Shahid Hanif. Dr Zafar Mirza later visited the Emergency department and different wards of the hospital to review the facilities being provided to the patients.

He spoke to patients and their attendants about the care being provided by the hospital. Dr Mirza said that the purpose of his visit was to improve the health facilities being provided to residents of Islamabad in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.