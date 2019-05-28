Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emilia Clarke almost appeared in ‘Iron Man 3’.

The 2012 superhero movie’s co-writer Drew Pearce has revealed a behind the scenes shot from an early table read which shows he was reading for JARVIS, the role which was played by Paul Bettany before he became The Vision.

However, fans were more intrigued by the caption which revealed the ‘Game of Thrones’ star has also been present alongside Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

He wrote: ‘’My finest hour: at an early Iron Man Three table read.

‘’Downey, Cheadle, Emilia Clarke (long story, the script changed)... all vaguely terrifying.’’

Pearce also poked fun at his own attempts at a ‘’British’’ accept, and apologised to Bettany for his display.

He added: ‘’Obviously this was in 2012 when everyone was more racist and thought all British people sounded the same. Still, belated apologies to paulbettany and I hope I didn’t let him down.’’

Meanwhile, Clarke recently revealed she turned down the chance to appear in the ‘Fifty Shades’ franchise.

The actress said she’s been ‘’pigeonholed for life’’ thanks to the brief nude scene she filmed for ‘Game of Thrones’, and turned down the ‘Fifty Shades’ role.